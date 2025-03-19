JX Advanced Metals surged 6% in its debut on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Wednesday after its initial public offering (IPO) raised ¥439 billion ($2.9 billion), the nation’s biggest float since SoftBank’s giant deal more than six years ago.

Stocks of the metals refiner, which also makes semiconductor materials, were sold at ¥820 per share — the high end of their marketed range — as demand outstripped supply.

It didn’t look like it would be that way about two weeks ago, when lukewarm feedback from investors forced JX’s parent, oil refiner Eneos Holdings, to cut the offering price. JX’s stock rose as much as 6.7% to ¥875 in morning trading on Wednesday.