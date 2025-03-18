Global stock markets started the week on the front foot Monday as investors welcomed China's plans to kick-start consumption in the world's number two economy amid U.S. tariff fears.

Relief about a U.S. government shutdown being avoided helped counterbalance disappointing U.S. economic data.

Investors were keeping tabs on Beijing as officials were set to outline their plans to kick-start spending by the country's army of consumers after years of weakness since the COVID pandemic, which has been a major drag on economic growth.