One belief underlying the power-hungry approach to machine learning advanced by OpenAI and Mistral AI is that an artificial intelligence model must review its entire dataset before spitting out new insights.

Sepp Hochreiter, an early pioneer of the technology who runs an AI lab at Johannes Kepler University in Linz, Austria, has a different view, one that requires far less cash and computing power. He’s interested in teaching AI models how to efficiently forget.

Hochreiter holds a special place in the world of artificial intelligence, having scaled the technology’s highest peaks long before most computer scientists. As a university student in Munich during the 1990s, he came up with the conceptual framework that underpinned the first generation of nimble AI models used by Alphabet, Apple and Amazon.