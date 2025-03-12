Japan said Wednesday it was "regrettable" that the country had not been granted an exemption from U.S. President Donald Trump's steel and aluminum tariffs of 25%.

Asked if Japan was considering retaliatory measures, top government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi said the two nations would continue to discuss details of the duties, which came into force at midnight U.S. time.

"Widespread measures to limit trade risk are having a significant impact on the Japan-U.S. economic relationship as well as the world economy and multilateral trade system," Hayashi told reporters. "That Japan was not excluded from the imposition of additional tariffs is regrettable," he said.