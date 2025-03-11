For some years now, China’s annual gathering of its national legislature had been an increasingly disciplined and choreographed affair — its muted vibes practically an echo of deepening concern about domestic stagnation.

Not this time.

The National People’s Congress seven-day gathering, which concludes Tuesday in Beijing, came on the heels of a breakthrough in artificial intelligence by China’s home-grown startup DeepSeek that’s fired up investors, politicians and even regulators. It also followed Chinese President Xi Jinping’s high-profile meeting with business chiefs including Jack Ma.