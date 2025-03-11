Nissan wants to be directly involved in the development and rollout of new products, in a potential tie-up with a new business partner, rather than just serving as a contract manufacturer according to people familiar with the matter.

Nissan’s failed deal with Honda reopened the door for Hon Hai Precision Industry, which previously expressed interest in buying Renault’s stake in the struggling Japanese automaker. While Nissan is receptive to cooperating with Hon Hai and wouldn’t outright reject the Taiwanese iPhone maker, there would be more merit in creating a relationship with a big tech firm, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the discussions are private.

Tech companies in the U.S. and China have moved into autonomous and advanced driving assist technology, in tandem with the global auto industry’s shift toward electric cars with sophisticated software. For instance, Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi has made a successful push into EVs, while Google parent Alphabet’s Waymo robo-taxi is gaining traction, even as legacy automakers like General Motors retreat from the business.