Canada’s convenience store and gas station operator Alimentation Couche-Tard says it has held "exploratory discussions” with buyers for any U.S. stores that would need to be divested to secure regulatory approval for a potential takeover of Japanese rival Seven & I Holdings.

"We have identified a potential divestiture portfolio of U.S. stores,” Couche-Tard said in an emailed statement. "In collaboration with Seven & I, and to provide further assurance, Couche-Tard is having exploratory discussions with third parties to identify potential acquirers.”

The retailer last year proposed to purchase the parent company of 7-Eleven for $18.19 per share, but so far hasn’t been able to enter negotiations with the company, which has sought to fend off the approach by pursuing a sweeping overhaul to unlock shareholder value. Seven & I has yet to convince investors, with the stock trading more than 20% below Couche-Tard’s proposed price of $47.5 billion for the business.