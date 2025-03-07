Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan said he’s willing to add employees in Japan as the local economy picks up after decades of deflation.

The return of price and wage growth, rising interest rates and corporate reforms are spurring activity in the country, Moynihan said in an interview in Tokyo on Friday.

"We’ll hire internal people, but if there’s not enough, we’ll bring people from around the world,” he said. "It’s an exciting city to live in, Tokyo, so it’s not hard to get people to come here.”