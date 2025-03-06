Kennet Brysting, president of Gilead Sciences Japan, mentioned an intriguing possibility during an interview in Tokyo late last year.

“I do believe that Japan could be one of the first countries in the world to actually end the HIV epidemic,” he said.

The hope is not totally unrealistic given the availability of medicines that disrupt the transmission of the virus. They are not cures. But they can hold the line on HIV enough to effectively end the disease as we know it.