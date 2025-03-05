The first trading day of U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade war with Canada and Mexico brought no shortage of drama to Wall Street.

The S&P 500 index tumbled 2% shortly after the open Tuesday, wiping out its $3.4 trillion advance since Election Day on Nov. 5. An afternoon rebound briefly erased the damage, but a late bout of selling left the index at its lowest level since Nov. 4, the day before Trump was elected.

Meanwhile, yields on 10-year Treasuries swung 11 basis points from trough to peak, the dollar slid and Bitcoin staged a rebound. Traders who had been expecting two Federal Reserve rate cuts this year are now pricing in three, with more than 50% odds the first will come in May.