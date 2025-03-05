Japanese companies are stockpiling goods in the United States to lower the impact from any tariffs U.S. President Donald Trump might levy after hitting China, Canada and Mexico.

Sony has built up a strategic inventory in the U.S., it said in response to a survey by Bloomberg News. Kawasaki Heavy Industries is quickening the pace of exports and Suntory is shipping more to the world’s largest economy.

Overall, Japanese exports to the U.S. jumped 8.1% in January to ¥1.5 trillion ($10 billion), the highest for the month in at least 19 years. The U.S. eclipsed China as Japan’s largest export market last year, according to the Finance Ministry. Trump has threatened "reciprocal” tariffs on nearly all U.S. trading partners, potentially making Japan one of his next targets.