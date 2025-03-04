Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s top producer of AI chips, plans to invest an additional $100 billion in U.S. plants that will boost its chip output on American soil and support President Donald Trump’s goal of increasing domestic manufacturing.

TSMC Chief Executive Officer C.C. Wei joined Trump at the White House on Monday to unveil the company’s vision for expanding a U.S. footprint that got its start in 2020 during the president’s first term in office. Trump said the move means "the most powerful AI chips in the world will be made right here in America.”

"Without the semiconductors, there is no economy powering everything from AI to automobiles to advanced manufacturing,” Trump said from the Roosevelt Room.