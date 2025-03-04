U.S. President Donald Trump alleged Monday that Japan and China are guiding their currencies lower, hinting that he could impose fresh tariffs on Tokyo if this is not halted.

"The way you solve it very easily is with tariffs," he told a news conference at the White House, hinting at new tariffs on imports from Japan.

"I've called (Chinese) President Xi (Jinping), I've called the leaders of Japan to say: 'You can't continue to reduce and break down your currency. You can't do it, because it's unfair to us,'" Trump said. "It doesn't have to be tariffs. But tariffs are easy, they're fast, they're efficient, and they bring fairness."