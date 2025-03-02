The government plans to strengthen support for regional companies that hire urban corporate workers with specialized know-how in the form of side jobs or dual jobs.

The Cabinet Office will provide subsidies that cover 80% of costs for hiring such workers, starting in fiscal 2025, which begins next month.

The move is designed to create opportunities for side and dual jobs that allow people to interact with regional areas without the need to move from urban areas, part of broader efforts by the administration of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba to revitalize regional areas.