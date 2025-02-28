The prices of 2,343 food items are expected to be raised in March, roughly tripling from a year before, a survey by Teikoku Databank showed Friday.

The survey covered 195 major food-makers.

The monthly figure is on course to top 2,000 for the first time since October 2024, and the cumulative number in 2025 will exceed 10,000.

"Higher expenses are impacting companies' profits, leaving them with no choice but to pass on the rising costs," an official of the research firm said.

In March, prices will go up for many frozen food items, according to the survey. Ajinomoto Frozen Foods will increase shipment prices of 54 items for household use, including gyōza and shūmai Chinese dumplings, by 3% to 10%.

Besides frozen items, Otsuka Foods will raise the suggested retail prices of six products from its Bon Curry Gold precooked curry series from ¥221 ($1.5) to ¥254.

Meiji will increase shipment prices by up to about 8% for 12 butter, fat and oil products.