Sticky inflation might convince the Bank of Japan to lean hawkish and increase rates earlier than expected.
“An important factor is food inflation,” said Daiju Aoki, regional chief investment officer at UBS SuMi Trust Wealth Management in Tokyo.
“Of the overall 4% price increase in January, food products alone were responsible for more than half of the upward pressure.”
