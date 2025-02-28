Hisashi Hieda, a longtime director at Fuji Media Holdings, has stepped down as a member of the Japanese company's management advisory committee, Fuji Media President Osamu Kanemitsu said Thursday.
The move follows a firestorm that engulfed Fuji Media and its core unit, Fuji Television Network, over the broadcaster's handling of a sex scandal involving former TV star Masahiro Nakai.
Hieda, who joined the board of Fuji TV in 1983, served as executive managing adviser to both Fuji Media and Fuji TV.
