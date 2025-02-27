Nissan is considering a change in leadership following the failure of a proposed merger with Honda and poor results, according to a news report.

The automaker may replace CEO Makoto Uchida and may revamp the executive team, Bloomberg said in a story published Thursday morning.

It cited unnamed sources.

Uchida, 58, became Nissan CEO in 2019 and has led efforts to turn around the Yokohama-based automaker, but the initiatives have so far failed. The company is expected to post an ¥80 billion loss in the fiscal year ending March.