DeepSeek has reopened access to its core programming interface after nearly a three-week suspension, resuming a service key to wider adoption of an AI model that’s proven remarkably popular since its emergence last month.

The 20-month-old Chinese startup, which stunned Silicon Valley and markets in January with an AI platform that rivals OpenAI’s, said it’s again allowing customers to top up credits for use on its application programming interface. DeepSeek suspended top-ups in early February because of capacity shortages. While those have now resumed, server resources will remain constrained during the daytime, a DeepSeek representative said in a verified company group chat on WeChat.

DeepSeek resumed top-ups the same day that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. launched a preview of its latest model, QwQ-Max, underscoring the deepening competition within China’s nascent AI industry. TikTok owner ByteDance Ltd. also said it’s testing a self-developed deep reasoning model with a limited set of users, adding the prospect of another enhanced DeepSeek rival.