Suzuki Motor’s India unit started production at its first new plant in eight years, boosting output in a market set to reach the 6 million passenger vehicles milestone by 2030.

The opening of Maruti Suzuki India’s new factory in Kharkhoda in the northern Indian state of Haryana on Tuesday marked the first phase of what will become one of Asia’s largest passenger vehicle manufacturing facilities by 2028. India’s largest carmaker by sales had last opened a new factory in Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in 2017.

Its latest facility will eventually house four production units, each with a capacity of 250,000 vehicles per year, scaling up in phases through 2028. The first model to roll off the new production line will be its compact sports utility model Brezza, according to a company filing. The model is currently produced at the company’s Manesar plant.