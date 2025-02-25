South Korea's business leaders are taking action to offset the threat posed by U.S. President Donald Trump's aggressive trade policies, hiring his former aides and lobbying Republican states out of frustration with delays by their own government which is mired in a political crisis.

Trump's sweeping and sometimes indiscriminate trade measures have sparked existential debate in many international capitals over how much they can depend on the U.S. from trade to politics.

While it remains to be seen how the upheaval may affect the long-standing alliance and close economic relationship between Washington and Seoul, the stakes are higher for South Korea than other countries, as it grapples with the worst political crisis in decades after impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol briefly imposed martial law on Dec. 3.