Full-service securities companies in Japan with physical outlets are increasingly focusing on inheritance-related services.
As the population ages, a growing number of individuals are concerned about end-of-life planning, which includes preparing for inheritance and organizing assets.
If the generation set to inherit assets shifts to online investment, brick-and-mortar brokers risk losing assets under their management. By focusing on inheritance-related services, they aim to strengthen relationships with clients before their assets are passed down, ensuring continued engagement and attracting additional customer assets.
