Showa Kogyo, a metal processing firm in Kasugai, Aichi Prefecture, has developed a fish-gathering plate to attract thread-sail filefish as its first attempt in its 76-year history to create its own product.

The stainless plate, named Kawahagi-san Yottoide (“come closer, thread-sail filefish” in Japanese), has become a great hit with anglers.

The plate, which reflects light under the sea to attract filefish, was developed by a Showa Kogyo employee who loves fishing.