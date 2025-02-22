The deflation-fueled outperformance of Chinese bonds has lured in a Tokyo-based investor for the first time.
A team that oversees investment in foreign government bonds at Asset Management One started buying China’s debt in October and has since boosted exposure to the country’s interest-rate risk, Hikaru Tanaka, fund manager at the Tokyo-based company, said in an interview on Friday.
China’s economic struggles involving excessive debt and real estate "are what Japan experienced in the 1990s,” Tanaka said. "Our long-term view is that it’s inevitable for China to follow the path of Japan.”
