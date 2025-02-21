Japan’s inflation accelerated more than expected in January, rising at the fastest pace since the summer of 2023 and keeping the Bank of Japan on track to raise its benchmark interest rate further.

Consumer prices excluding fresh food rose 3.2% last month from a year earlier, the biggest gain since June 2023, according to the ministry of internal affairs Friday. The acceleration is slightly faster than economists’ estimate of a 3.1% increase, and was pushed up by higher prices for processed food.

Overall inflation accelerated to 4% from 3.6%, according to the ministry, hitting that mark for the first time in two years. Rising fresh food prices also contributed to the acceleration in overall inflation, as vegetable prices including cabbage soared.