A new Japanese luxury cruise ship, the Asuka III, will enter into service on July 20, its operator, NYK Cruises, said Thursday.

The ship provides more luxurious cabins and services than the Asuka II, which is currently in service, and has improved facilities so that passengers can enjoy them in a wide range of ways, said the unit of Nippon Yusen K.K., a Japanese shipping service company.

The Asuka III has 385 cabins across three classes, all equipped with a balcony. Butler services will be provided for the highest class. The ship has six restaurants and an open-air bath on the front deck.

The ship will offer trips of three nights or more, including experience-based sightseeing tours during port calls.

The Asuka III plans to visit Hakodate and Otaru, both in Hokkaido, in its first cruise departing from and arriving at Yokohama. It will also offer a trip to South Korea's Jeju Island in the future.

"We would like to vigorously promote growth in Japan's cruise market," NYK Cruises President Hiroyuki Endo said.