Osaka Gas plans to increase its city gas sales in India by 2030 to around 10 times the current level, to about 3.5 billion cubic meters, as the world's most populous country tries to cut greenhouse gas emissions, company officials have said.

The move by the Japanese company comes as India is developing a city gas network to promote the use of natural gas, which is less environmentally damaging than coal and fuel oil.

Osaka Gas is laying gas pipes in India in partnership with Indian gas supplier AG&P Pratham, which is partly owned by the Japanese company.

In India, where the use of vehicles that run on compressed natural gas is expanding, Osaka Gas also plans to increase the number of CNG refueling stations run by AG&P and others to about 1,000 in 2030 from some 470 at present.

AG&P plans to promote decarbonization efforts by introducing highly efficient equipment and technology from Osaka Gas and other partners, CEO Abhilesh Gupta said in an interview in Chennai on Wednesday.