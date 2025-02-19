Japan’s exports rose at a faster clip in January as businesses ramped up orders just as U.S. President Donald Trump unleashed a barrage of protectionist policies expected to take effect in coming months.

Exports measured by value increased 7.2% from a year earlier, led by shipments of cars and ships, the Finance Ministry reported Wednesday. Exports rose broadly in line with expectations.

Imports surged 16.7%, led by communication machinery and computers, and beat the median estimate. Japan’s trade balance swung back into the red, with a deficit of ¥2.76 trillion ($18.2 billion), the largest in two years.