Major Japanese automakers are seeking strategies to handle tariffs that U.S. President Donald Trump plans to impose.
If the tariffs are added to their product prices, the manufacturers will inevitably see their sales decline and will likely have to shift production to the United States.
Trump said Tuesday that he plans to impose tariffs of 25% on automobile imports to the U.S. The move will be officially announced as early as April 2.
