Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence startup, xAI, showed off the updated Grok-3 model, showcasing a version of the chatbot technology that the billionaire has said is the "smartest AI on Earth.”

Across math, science and coding benchmarks, Grok-3 beats Alphabet’s Google Gemini, DeepSeek’s V3 model, Anthropic’s Claude and OpenAI’s GPT-4o, the company said via a live stream on Monday. Grok-3 has "more than 10 times” the computing power of its predecessor and completed pretraining in early January, Musk said in a presentation alongside three of xAI’s engineers.

"We’re continually improving the models every day, and literally within 24 hours, you’ll see improvements,” Musk said.