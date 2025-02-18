Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence startup, xAI, showed off the updated Grok-3 model, showcasing a version of the chatbot technology that the billionaire has said is the "smartest AI on Earth.”
Across math, science and coding benchmarks, Grok-3 beats Alphabet’s Google Gemini, DeepSeek’s V3 model, Anthropic’s Claude and OpenAI’s GPT-4o, the company said via a live stream on Monday. Grok-3 has "more than 10 times” the computing power of its predecessor and completed pretraining in early January, Musk said in a presentation alongside three of xAI’s engineers.
"We’re continually improving the models every day, and literally within 24 hours, you’ll see improvements,” Musk said.
