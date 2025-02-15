Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is considering taking a controlling stake in Intel's factories at the request of Trump administration officials, a person familiar with the matter said, as the president looks to boost American manufacturing and maintain U.S. leadership in critical technologies.

Trump officials raised the idea of a deal between the two companies in recent meetings with the Taiwanese chipmaker, the person said, and TSMC was receptive. It’s unclear whether Intel is open to a transaction.

The talks are in very early stages, and the exact structure of a potential partnership hasn’t been established. But the intended result would have the world’s largest made-to-order chipmaker fully operating Intel’s U.S. semiconductor factories, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the conversations are private. It also would address concerns about Intel’s deteriorating financial state, which has forced the company to slash jobs and curb its global expansion plans.