TikTok returned to the U.S. app stores of Apple and Google on Thursday as President Donald Trump delayed a ban on the Chinese-owned social media app and assured the tech giants they would not be fined for distributing or maintaining it.

The popular short video app used by nearly half of all Americans went dark briefly last month before a law took effect on January 19 that requires its Chinese owner ByteDance either to sell it on national security grounds or face a ban.

The following day, Trump signed an executive order seeking to delay the enforcement of the ban by 75 days, allowing TikTok to continue its operations in the U.S. temporarily.