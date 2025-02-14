Nippon Steel still wants to make United States Steel a wholly owned subsidiary despite repeated indications from U.S. and Japanese leaders that the takeover will not be happening, according to a report by TV Tokyo.

Citing unnamed sources, the station said late Thursday that the Japanese steelmaker is planning to inform the administration of U.S President Donald Trump of its intention to press on with the purchase as planned.

According to other media reports, Nippon Steel Vice Chairman Takahiro Mori is visiting the United States to lay the groundwork for talks with the Trump administration, and Nippon Steel Chairman and CEO Eiji Hashimoto may have a meeting with Trump next week.