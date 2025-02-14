An initial public offering (IPO) from a key global supplier of semiconductor materials is seeking to raise about ¥460 billion ($3 billion) in what would be Japan’s biggest such deal since 2018.

JX Advanced Metals, a unit of oil giant Eneos, set an indicative price of ¥862 per share, according to a company filing to the Finance Ministry. It will list on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on March 19.

The deal would exceed last year’s blockbuster share debut of subway operator Tokyo Metro, and be the largest since SoftBank’s listing in December 2018.

The share offering points to what may be another stellar year for Japanese IPOs, which outperformed the region in 2024. The mega deal from the metals company is being closely watched by other firms seeking to go public, and as a guide to whether the market’s bullishness will be sustained.

Japan’s biggest oil refiner Eneos is selling as many as 534.9 million shares. Tokyo-based Eneos has said it would use funds raised to improve shareholder returns and investment in decarbonization.

The listing should help promote corporate value for both companies, Eneos said in October as JX shifts its focus to become a market leader in the semiconductor and technology sectors.