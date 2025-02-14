Nissan shares rose Friday as the official end of talks with Honda opened the door to other potential suitors including Hon Hai Precision Industry and private equity giant KKR & Co.

The automaker’s stock rose as much as 3.9% in early Tokyo trading as investors looked past another profit downgrade and the end of discussions about a tie-up with rival Honda to focus on other possible saviors for the struggling company. Honda gained as much as 3%.

When talk of an alliance surfaced about three months ago, it seemed genuinely possible that two of the industry’s most recognizable brands would join forces to take on the world. But as the weeks wore on, it became clear the legacy automakers would struggle to see eye to eye.