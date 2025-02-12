Even in a market where artificial intelligence winners are rewarded, Meta shares stand out.

The Facebook parent’s record 16-day rally has been driven by all manner of news — even the kind that has pressured its megacap rivals — pushing its valuation toward $2 trillion for the first time.

"I have long viewed Meta as the biggest beneficiary of AI outside of maybe Nvidia, and I think more people are coming around to that idea,” said Conrad van Tienhoven, a portfolio manager at Riverpark Capital.