Disney is removing diversity from the criteria for determining manager compensation, saying leaders will now be assessed, in part, on how well they uphold company values and incorporate different perspectives.

Disney is also sunsetting the Reimagine Tomorrow inclusion program, which had drawn controversy. The conservative America First Legal Foundation filed a federal civil rights complaint against the company last year, claiming the program included directions for hiring that amounted to discrimination.

The changes were announced in an internal memo from Chief Human Resources Officer Sonia Coleman sent to employees Tuesday.

The Burbank, California-based entertainment giant is the latest company to soften its focus on diversity, equity and inclusion amid a growing backlash against such policies by predominantly conservative groups. In recent weeks, companies including McDonald’s, Amazon.com and Walmart have rolled back DEI programs, with President Donald Trump’s administration increasingly questioning their legality.

"What won’t change is our commitment to fostering a company culture where everyone belongs and everyone can excel, enabling us to deliver the globally appealing entertainment that drives our business,” Coleman said in the memo.

As part of the change, internal employee organizations devoted to particular groups are being renamed Belonging Employee Resource Groups to highlight that they are focused on strengthening the workplace experience rather than the business as a whole. They were previously called Business Employee Resource Group.

Axios reported earlier on the changes, adding that they also include different language in the content warnings that run before some films on the Disney+ streaming service.

Instead of saying a movie "includes negative depictions and/or mistreatment of peoples or cultures,” the new wording says "this program is presented as originally created and may contain stereotypes or negative depictions,” Axios reported.