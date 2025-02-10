French President Emmanuel Macron trumpeted the benefits of artificial intelligence Sunday ahead of a two-day Paris summit on the technology and its potential benefits and pitfalls.

Co-hosted with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the summit has a slew of stated aims including "mapping" AI governance around the world, promoting the idea of more ethical, accessible and frugal AI and pushing for European sovereignty over the technology.

But announcements ahead of the gathering could have been confused with Macron's annual "Choose France" investor conference, with tens of billions pledged for investment in projects including data centers in the host country.