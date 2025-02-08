Wall Street went into panic mode about two weeks ago after the Chinese startup DeepSeek released an artificial intelligence system that appeared to be radically more efficient than what its American competitors had built.

The investors who had pumped trillions of dollars into tech stocks over the past few years worried whether the tens of billions of dollars that tech companies were spending on new data centers suddenly looked like comic overkill.

But the biggest tech companies made clear in recent earnings reports that they believe there may be no such thing as overkill when it comes to new data centers.