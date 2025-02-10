In Sendai, driving a taxi is becoming an increasingly popular job.
In the nine months between April last year — the start of fiscal 2024 — and December, a total of 350 people became cab drivers in the city, a figure that is 3.5 times the number of new starters in the whole of fiscal 2021, when the number plunged amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Several factors have contributed to the renewed interest in driving cabs.
