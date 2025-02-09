Seven Bank has introduced a service allowing its account holders to deposit and withdraw cash using facial recognition technology at 26,000 automated teller machines across the country.

Named Face Cash, the new service introduced Thursday enables depositors with Seven Bank or Shizuoka Bank to make deposits and withdrawals at Seven Bank's ATMs without cash cards or smartphones.

Using NEC's facial recognition technology, depositors can move their money just by entering a password and a code number, after registering facial information on their first use.

The new service, protected with security measures jointly developed by Seven Bank and NEC, will reduce risks including from unauthorized use committed through identity theft.

Seven Bank aims to spread the use of Face Cash to accounts at other banks.