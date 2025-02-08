On a recent Friday afternoon, Jensen Huang, CEO of the chipmaker Nvidia, slipped into the White House to meet U.S. President Donald Trump for the first time. There was no fanfare and he left without a single public photo taken of the two.

Two weeks earlier, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella had a lengthy lunch with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. They dined with little fuss and also barely made the news.

Neither executive joined his big tech contemporaries who stood ramrod behind Trump at his inauguration. Instead, the two were on entirely different continents: Nadella was traveling to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, while Huang was wrapping up a visit to see suppliers and employees in Taiwan and China.