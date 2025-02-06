Tokyo Electron reaffirmed its annual outlook and outlined plans to build a ¥104 billion ($681 million) plant, suggesting it expects sustained artificial intelligence spending.

The company, one of a handful of key chip gear-makers globally, revealed that expansion after posting better-than-expected earnings. The supplier to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Samsung Electronics brought in operating profit of ¥199.6 billion in the December quarter from sales of machines used to prepare, etch and clean silicon wafers that are ultimately cut into memory or logic chips. That was up 51% from the previous year and compares with the average of analyst estimates of ¥174 billion.

Closely watched as an indicator of future spending on chips used for artificial intelligence development, Tokyo Electron did not hike its outlook, as compatriot Advantest did a week earlier. Indications from supply chain players have been mixed, as Dutch lithography supplier ASML Holding NV reported a surprisingly high number of orders while Arm Holdings and Advanced Micro Devices gave cautious forecasts that added to doubts about the sustainability of the free-spending trend in the market.