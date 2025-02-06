Amazon is set to release its long-awaited — and delayed — Alexa generative artificial intelligence voice service, said three people familiar with the matter, and has scheduled a media event for later this month to preview it.

Once released, it would mark the most significant upgrade to the product since its initial introduction accelerated a wave of digital assistants more than a decade ago.

Amazon on Wednesday sent media invites to an event to be held on Feb. 26 in New York featuring the head of its devices and services team, Panos Panay. A spokesperson said the event is Alexa-focused, while declining to elaborate.