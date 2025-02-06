SoftBank Group is in advanced talks to acquire Ampere Computing, people familiar with the matter have said.

The Japanese company is discussing a deal that could value the Oracle-backed chip designer at about $6.5 billion (¥987 billion), including debt, according to the people. A transaction may be announced in the coming weeks, they said.

Bloomberg News reported last month that SoftBank and chip designer Arm Holdings, which is majority-owned by SoftBank, had expressed interest in a takeover of Ampere.