Nissan looks set to step back from merger talks with rival Honda, two sources said on Wednesday, calling into question a $60 billion tie-up to create the world's No.3 automaker and potentially leaving Nissan to drive its turnaround alone.

Talks between the two Japanese automakers have been complicated by growing differences, according to multiple people familiar with the matter, all of whom declined to be named because they were not authorized to speak to the media.

Reuters reported earlier that Nissan could call off talks after Honda sounded it out about becoming a subsidiary. Nissan baulked as this was a departure from what was originally framed as a merger of equals, one of the people said.