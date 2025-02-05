Japan's exports of agricultural, forestry, fishery and food products in 2024 hit a record high for the 12th consecutive year, agriculture ministry data showed Tuesday.

The exports totaled ¥1.51 trillion ($9.8 billion), up 3.7% from the year before, according to the data.

Robust exports to the United States and other countries more than made up for a plunge in shipments to China, which put a blanket ban on imports of fishery products from Japan in response to the discharge of tritium-containing treated water into the sea from Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings' disaster-crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant in northeastern Japan.