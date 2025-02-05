Shares of Panasonic Holdings soared 15% on its plans to overhaul personnel and trim underperforming businesses, part of a shift into high-margin areas like powering AI data centers.

The Osaka-based company, whose sprawling operations include hairdryers, PCs and lithium-ion batteries used by the likes of Tesla, will restructure low-growth businesses and make changes to its employment structure, according to a statement released Tuesday.

After Panasonic’s chief executive officer said that the company’s long-standing TV operations were under review, its stock climbed on Wednesday in their biggest intraday surge since February 2014.