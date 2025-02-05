Next Generation Technology Group, the first listing on the Tokyo Stock Exchange this year, jumped on its trading debut.

The shares climbed as much as 58% to ¥3,165 in early trading in Tokyo on Wednesday. It later pared some of those gains and traded at ¥2,906 at 10:32 a.m. in Tokyo, giving it a market value of ¥25 billion ($163 million).

The company seeks to solve the nagging problems of an aging population: many of Japan’s manufacturers make first-rate products but they have nobody to inherit their firms.