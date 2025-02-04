France hosts top tech players next week at an artificial intelligence summit meant as a "wake-up call" for Europe as it struggles with AI challenges from the United States and China.

Players from across the sector and representatives from 80 nations will gather in the French capital on Feb. 10 and 11 in the sumptuous Grand Palais, built for the 1900 Universal Exhibition.

In the run-up, President Emmanuel Macron will on Feb. 4 visit research centers applying AI to science and health, before hosting scientists and Nobel Prize winners at his Elysee Palace residence on Wednesday.